Police have confirmed the road between Maungatapu and the Baypark roundabout has been reopened following a fatal crash.

A police spokeswoman said the road was closed on Saturday night after police were alerted about 8pm a car had crashed through a section of the Maungatapu Bridge railing.

This afternoon a police dive squad found the crashed ute with the driver dead inside. A crane was used to lift the bluish grey double-cab vehicle from the harbour.

The road has since been reopened although the Serious Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the exact cause of the crash.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Maungatapu Bridge crash: Car found with body inside

28 Apr, 2019 12:29pm
3 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Power out to almost 500 properties in Parkvale after crash

28 Apr, 2019 9:21am
Quick Read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Fiancee pleads for people to look twice after Tauranga partner's serious crash

27 Apr, 2019 4:02pm
2 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Crash left person in serious condition in Mount Maunganui

26 Apr, 2019 8:35am
Quick Read