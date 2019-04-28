Police have confirmed the road between Maungatapu and the Baypark roundabout has been reopened following a fatal crash.

A police spokeswoman said the road was closed on Saturday night after police were alerted about 8pm a car had crashed through a section of the Maungatapu Bridge railing.

This afternoon a police dive squad found the crashed ute with the driver dead inside. A crane was used to lift the bluish grey double-cab vehicle from the harbour.

The road has since been reopened although the Serious Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the exact cause of the crash.