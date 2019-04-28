Despite being down to 13 men at one point in the game, Greerton were always in control as they cruised to a 34-12 win over Rotoiti at Emery Park on Saturday.

They had a player sent off after an all-in brawl in the first half and another sin binned in the dying stages for not wearing a mouth guard but in terms of finishing round one in the top eight, they did everything they needed to.

Collecting the four points on offer leaves Greerton in sixth place, just two points behind Te Puna and Tauranga Sports. They are two points ahead of Whakarewarewa, who they beat by a solitary point the week prior.

Greerton coach Kane Parker says beating Rotoiti away was "hugely important", especially with no bonus on offer this year.

"Every point matters and there are a bunch of teams in the middle there, fighting for every point.

"To be honest, it's probably a good initiative to take away bonus points because it's forcing teams to play rugby which is a different mind set. You either get a win or nothing."

Parker says his side "showed a lot of ticker".

"We were 14 men for the whole second half and our scrum still did well. Hats off to Rotoiti though, we knew coming here they would be a different kettle of fish and the boys they had out there on the paddock today, they thought hard. They need to be proud of what they are producing."

The Greerton red card, to AJ Mua, came half an hour into the game when an ugly brawl broke out after a no arms tackle by a Greerton player. Multiple players from both sides threw punches but it was Mua who paid the ultimate price and was red carded after he leapt over the top of the brawling players to throw a flying punch, singling himself out to the referee.

Parker says he totally understands the red card, Mua did throw a punch, but he thought he should not have been the only one sent off.

"The only thing for me is, by the book, I agree with the red card, but there should've been a red card for them as well. They threw the first punch so I felt that we deserved the red card, but they should've got one too."

Greerton play Rangataua, Te Teko and Tauranga Sports in the final three rounds before the divisions split into Premier 1 and Premier 2.

Meanwhile, Rotoiti coach Wayne Ormond says he cannot fault the effort of his players but a continual lack of numbers at training each week sees his side facing an uphill battle to make the eight.

"For us, I can't fault the effort, but it just comes down to player numbers. It's just the cycle we're in at the moment, we're not looking to blame anyone, just guts it out with what we have.

"Every game I'm pleased with the effort and there's a lot of things that go into that.

"There's guys who have just come up to Premier level, guys playing out of position to fill the gaps, they're all giving their all."

Next weekend brings a fixture which Rotoiti circle on the calendar every year - the Rotorua derby against Whakarewarewa. Ormond says in the next three rounds he just wants to see more commitment to training and preparation.

"It's going to be a big ask, we play Te Puke, Arataki and Whakarewarewa. We definitely look forward to playing Whakarewarewa, that's always a good game."

Baywide results

Premier:

Te Puna 52 Arataki 7, Rangiuru 31 Tauranga Sports 34, Rotoiti 12 Greerton Marist 34, Whakarewarewa 30 Rangataua 28, Ōpōtiki 0 Te Puke 57, Mount Maunganui 17 Te Teko 7.

Premier Development:

Te Puna 76 Arataki 7, Rangiuru 15 Tauranga Sports 41, Rotoiti 7 Greerton Marist 52, Whakarewarewa 14 Rangataua 36, Ōpōtiki 0 Te Puke 59, Mount Maunganui 22 Te Teko 18.

Division 1:

Ngongotahā def Pāpāmoa by default, Reporoa 17 Marist St Michael's 52, Waikite 19 Murupara 7, Kahukura 27 Paroa 20, Judea 12 Ruatoki 40, Poroporo 28 Whakatāne Marist 39.

Western Bay Senior Reserves:

Judea 5 Te Puna 70, Greerton 10 Eastern Districts 59, Katikati 87 Tauranga Sports 0, Matakana Island the bye.

Central Bay Senior Reserves:

Waikite 40 Eastern Pirates 10, Ngongotahā 39 Marist St Michael's 6, Reporoa 15 Taupō 38.

Eastern Bay Senior Reserves:

Waimana 77 Matata 12, Galatea/Waiohau Ruatoki (result not yet received), Edgecumbe the bye.