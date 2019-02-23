GM Painters Lake Taupō came of age in the Williams Cup premier competition when they defeated New World Te Puke yesterday.

The victory was their first in the Williams Cup since entering the Baywide cricket ranks at the start of last season.

Taupō won the toss and elected to bat first at Owen Delaney Park and made a positive start to reach 50 for three wickets. The loss of Ewan Williams for 48 turned the momentum in the visitors' favour before Jack Wiggins anchored the fight-back with a hard fought 27 not out.

The Taupō tail wagged as they reached 171 for the loss of seven wickets in the encounter, which was reduced to 44 overs per side due to inclement weather. Mikaere Leef was the best of the Te Puke bowlers with two wickets at a cost of 40 runs.

The loss of two wickets at the 10-run mark put Te Puke on the back foot and the dismissal of Tai Bridgman-Raison relatively cheaply saw the visitors on 33/3. Batting at four, Gareth Wallace stemmed the tide as he worked his way to his side's top score of 49. When Wallace was caught by Habib Malik, Te Puke were in trouble at 99 with just three wickets in hand.

Mikaere Leef (34) and GS Samra (21) continued to hit out to keep their team in the match. The Taupō bowlers held their nerve to bowl Te Puke out for 164 and claim an extremely hard fought seven-run victory. Taupō bowling honours were shared around, with Roger Urbahn, John Dolan, Will Perry and skipper Habib Malik taking two wickets each.

Element IMF Cadets won the battle between this season's two unbeaten sides when they defeated Bayleys Central Indians in another match where the weather had a say. Batting first in the 30 over per side encounter, the Western Bay of Plenty visitors to Rotorua were bowled out for 150. Jacob Logan and Marcel Collett both reached the 30s while Jake Rowe took three wickets.

Led by skipper Jono Boult, who took three wickets at a cost of just 15 runs, Cadets removed Central Indians for 114 to claim a 36-run win. Cadets' fourth straight victory almost certainly booked them a berth in the Williams Cup playoffs in late March.

Eves Realty Greerton batsman Henry Collier took charge of his side's reply against Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College, as his side chased down the 199-run target. Batting first, the Tauranga students got off to an absolute flyer, with Tim Pringle and Taylor Bettelheim putting on a 115-run opening stand.

After Bettelheim was removed for 43, Pringle carried on to top score with 75 runs. Team mentor and player Tim Clarke (21) continued the momentum, with Tauranga Boys' on target for a very big score at 157/3. However, the loss of their last seven wickets for just 29 runs resulted in Greerton facing a target of 199 for victory.

Collier took charge as he carried his bat to 102, at just over a run a ball, in an innings that contained seven fours and five sixes. The Greerton opener received plenty of assistance from Lee Watkins, who was also there when victory came with an unbeaten 47, as the home team posted a seven-wicket win.

Williams Cup Results – Round Four

GM Painters Lake Taupō CC 171/7 (EW Williams 48, JW Wiggins 27, MM Mitchell 21; M Leef 2/40) beat New World Te Puke 164 G Wallace 49, M Leef 34, GS Samra 21; R Urbahn 2/25, J Dolan 2/33, H Malik 2/34, WP Perry 2/39).

Element IMF Cadets 150 (J Logan 37, M Collett 36; J Rowe 3/12) beat Bayleys Central Indians 114 (J Boult 3/15).

Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College 198 (T Pringle 75, T Bettleheim 43, T Clarke 21; D Spencer 4/45, U Ranaraja 3/36) lost to Eves Realty Greerton 193/3 (H Collier 102no, L Watkins 47no, T Renouf 22).

Carrus Mount Maunganui the bye.