I see that Martin Parkes commented on the Greerton road changes as being not aimed at addressing traffic congestion, which was common across the city (Local News, February 23).

He's absolutely correct. Like most of the roading changes made by the council, they seem to be aimed at increasing traffic congestion. Greerton is only one example.

Welcome Bay is another, with Welcome Bay Lane still being closed to traffic. The incompetence of this Council is breathtaking.

And let's not even get started on the "green space" at Mount Maunganui and the Bella Vista homes debacle.

Advertisement

Steve Porter

Welcome Bay



Too many dangerous intersections

Another crash on the Kaimais. From the top of SH29 there are too many intersections along this route that are dangerous and in desperate need of upgrading so people can access and exit this highway safely.

For locals, it can be frightening as heavy truck movements are increasing on this heavy truck route.

The Soldiers Rd crash is the latest tragedy. The intersection used to sit seventh on the priority list for improvement, but the Regional Transport committee dropped it to 40th, and decided on doing safety works, there still is no safe left-hand turn or right-hand turn, and, in my opinion, there is a poor camber on the road before the bridge.

Impatiently we wait for the Government to say if and when it will provide funding for safety work so the NZTA and the community can work together to provide safer intersections along SH29.

Widening the road will take longer but it is awful that Wellington politicians throw money around but won't fund intersection safety work on this highway. How many accidents and deaths have to occur before Wellington decides to fund NZTA, so we can work together to provide safer intersections in this sub region?

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem



The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz or write to the Editor, Bay of Plenty Times, Private Bag, Tauranga