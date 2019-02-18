Emergency services have been kept busy this morning attending to four crashes within just over an hour.

The latest crash happened outside New World on Bellevue Rd at 8.40am.

A police media communications spokesman said a cyclist and car collided outside the entrance of the supermarket.

Earlier, police were called to a crash involving a truck and a car at the intersection of Soldiers Rd and State Highway 29 at 8.25am.

Advertisement

There were no reports of any injuries and the crash was not blocking traffic, the spokesman said. "There is a bit of debris on the road and the car will need to be towed," he said.

At 8.06am, police were also called to a crash on SH29a near Poike Rd and Welcome Bay Rd after a truck went off the road.

St John Ambulance was called to the scene but was later stood down.

A truck and car also collided in Te Puke earlier this morning.

A police media communications spokesman said police were called to the crash involving a truck and a car at the roundabout between Boucher Ave and Queen St at 7.30am.

No one was injured in the crash and the road was not blocked, the spokesman said.