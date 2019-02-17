The search and rescue team looking for Maketū man John Mohi, who'd been missing for almost a week, found a body on Saturday evening.

Police have yet to formally identify the body and a police spokeswoman said that could take a few days.

The case has been referred to the coroner, she said.

However, the search and rescue operation for the 77-year-old was put on hold.

Police have offered their sympathies to Mohi's friends and family.

John Kohi Mohi, also known as Johnny Moses, has been missing since Sunday night after he headed out on his regular daily stroll.

Mohi, who had dementia, was last seen at Wilson Rd North in Maketū, near to his homestead on Church Rd.

The search for Mohi began last Monday. More than 80 people were involved in day six of the search on Saturday, including 41 police and Land Search and Rescue members and 48 members of the community.

A police Eagle helicopter also joined in overhead as searchers on foot checked sheds, outbuilding, gullies, under bushes and trees.