“It’s more than a summer event, it’s a chance for our community to come together, showcase their skills, make the most of our upgraded waterfront.”
Z Manu World Champs owner and event director Scott Rice said there was nothing quite like popping a manu into the harbour with the crowd cheering you on.
“We’re stoked to have the Tauranga Moana Manu Champs as an official qualifier for the Z Manu World Champs for the second year running.
“It’s one of only two qualifying locations where competitors can launch a manu into the harbour, bringing an energy and atmosphere you just can’t replicate.
“We’re back to go even bigger this year. Grab your mates, bring the whānau and get ready to make a splash. The next manu world champ could be you.”
Organised by Tauranga City Council in partnership with Z Manu World Champs, the event would also feature a range of interactive experiences and competitions, including the crowd-favourite Push Play community jump session, where everyone was encouraged to have a go, step up and send it.