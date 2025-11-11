The Tauranga Moana Manu Champs will return to the city’s revamped waterfront on Saturday, December 13. Photo / Supplied

The ultimate summer showdown is back, with the Tauranga Moana Manu Champs set to make a splash at the city’s waterfront on December 13.

Now in its third year, the event has cemented its place as a highlight of the city’s summer calendar.

The event has again been named an official qualifying event for the Z Manu World Champs.

Winners in both the manu and freestyle jumping divisions would secure their place in the 2026 grand finale, to be held in Tāmaki Makaurau on March 14, going manu for manu with top talent from across Aotearoa for the ultimate title of Manu World Champion.

In a statement, Te Papa Ward councillor Rod Taylor said the Tauranga Moana Manu Champs continued to be a celebration of Tauranga’s local talent, culture and competitive spirit.