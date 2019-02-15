Search and rescue teams from Hamilton will today join in the search for Maketū man John Kohi Mohi who went missing almost a week ago.

A police media communications spokeswoman said more than 80 people are involved in day six of the search, including 41 police and Land Search and Rescue members and 48 members of the community.

Land Search and Rescue members from the Waikato have also joined the search, which will remain focussed on the Maketū area.

Mohi, 77, suffers from dementia and had not been in contact with family since Monday when he went on his daily one to two-hour stroll from his Church Rd homestead at midday.

John Kohi Mohi, 77, has not been seen since Monday. Photo / Supplied

Have you seen Johnny?

Name: Johnny Mohi, also known as Johnny Moses

Age: 77

Physical description: 183cm tall, slim build, short white hair, mole above his right eyebrow

Wearing: Last seen in dark grey tracksuit pants with the word "Starter" written in white on one leg and a navy blue checked polar shirt with white stripes on the chest and back area.

Movement: Walks with his head down in a stooped position

If you see someone fitting this description:

- Take a picture

- Contact Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300

- Approach him gently, see if he answers to John