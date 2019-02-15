More than 400 children are expected to attend the annual Tauranga Fishing and Dive club's youth fishing competition tomorrow.

This is the event's ninth year and is taking place in the Tauranga Harbour, going all the way to Omokoroa.

Youngsters will be hitting the water bright and early to snag a big catch, before weigh in at 1.30pm.

This is the fourth year 5-year-old Hugh Robinson-Macdonald has entered and is aiming to catch a "huge snapper for the barbecue on the day".

Advertisement

Robinson-Macdonald is also gunning to win a kayak, one of the many spot prizes of the day.

The competition is the biggest annual event that the Tauranga Fishing and Dive club puts on.

The four divisions for this year's competition are snapper, trevally, kahawai and wharf fish and entrants are allowed to reel them in from boats, beaches, rocks or wharves.

No nets, traps or long lines are allowed in the competition and all entrants must comply with the current Ministry of Primary Industry rules.