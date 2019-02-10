There have been reports of a two-car collision on State Highway 33 north of Okere Falls this morning.

A reporter at the scene said cars were blocking the north-bound lane.

She said people earlier were helping to direct traffic but the fire service had taken over and traffic flow was down to a stop/go.

A police media communications spokeswoman confirmed police had been called to a crash near Okere Falls at 7.32am.

The spokeswoman said the crash happened about 8km north of Okere Falls on State Highway 33.

It appears two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people have been injured - one with moderate injuries and the other has suffered minor injuries.

One of the vehicles was reported to be blocking the passing lane.

The crash has happened near Maniatutu Rd and Allport Rd.

A crash on State Highway 33 north of Okere Falls. Photo / Supplied

She said St John had been called to the scene.

It appears the crash has happened close to the "rest stop" near Okere Falls, the spokeswoman said.

The reporter at the scene said emergency services had arrived.