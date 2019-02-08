OneRoof top three Tauranga houses for the week.

66A Fifteenth Avenue, South Tauranga

In the 1950s as Tauranga and its surrounds began seriously expanding, this classic, stylish house was built in the heart of the much-desired avenues and it's been treasured and celebrated by its subsequent owners since then.

With three double bedrooms, each with a generous wardrobe, and a gorgeous modern but period-style bathroom, this is the ultimate city hideaway.

The kitchen has also been modernised with a deft designer's touch and the property is fully insulated with double-glazing on all but the kitchen bay window so this is a house for all seasons; warm in winter and cool in summer.

Advertisement

Go straight to the listing.

https://www.oneroof.co.nz/66a-fifteenth-avenue-tauranga-south-tauranga-bay-of-plenty-1240498

301/6 Tawa St, Mount Maunganui. Photo/Supplied

301/6 Tawa Street, Mount Maunganui

Mount Maunganui was once a quiet, village-like off-shoot of Tauranga city but now it's a destination in its own right with quality homes of all sizes. With views to the busy port and beyond to the sea, this apartment offers relaxed living in a smart, modern environment with easy access to the busy hub of the town. Your vista is ever-changing as cruise ships sail in and out of the harbour and at a generous 150sq m floor area, your ship-shape apartment offers all you could possibly need in terms of space and amenities.

Go straight to the listing.

https://www.oneroof.co.nz/3016-tawa-street-mt-maunganui-tauranga-bay-of-plenty-1235095

100 Hamurana Rd, Omokoroa. Photo/Supplied

100 Hamurana Rd, Omokoroa, Western Bay of Plenty

Omokoroa's Hamurana Ridge is arguably one of the most picturesque places in the Bay of Plenty, and now you can enjoy living in a perfect position there. This home has been the subject of a major renovation – so thorough that it's practically like a new-build, with new wiring, plumbing, double-glazing and chic interior design throughout. The kitchen is top-notch with quality Belling appliances from the UK and stunning stone bench tops. Meanwhile, the bedrooms are very classy, the bathrooms sleek and stylish and the whole package is topped off with smart landscaping, huge parking spaces alongside the double garage for the boat or the camper van.

Go straight to the listing.

https://www.oneroof.co.nz/100-hamurana-road-omokoroa-western-bay-of-plenty-bay-of-plenty-1240953