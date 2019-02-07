A two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, Whakamārama near the intersection of Barrett Rd has resulted in the moderate injuries to one person and the closure of northbound lanes.

A police communication spokeswoman said the crash happened just after 6 pm tonight.

Fire and St John Ambulances personnel were also attending, she said.

"There were two people in each vehicle but no reports of anyone trapped, however, a passenger in one vehicle has moderate injuries," the police spokeswoman said.

She said there was also a lot of debris on the road, and the northbound lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted around the crash scene.

The traffic in the southbound lanes was still flowing, the police spokeswoman said.

A witness told a Bay of Plenty Times reporter that she had assisted at the scene and applied first aid to a man.

"I kept him calm and made sure he didn't move. I checked to see what injuries he had.''