Thanks Stephanie Worsop, your "at home experience" (Opinion, January 21) highlights the importance of residents joining Neighbourhood Support.

Membership "breaks the ice" with knowing your neighbours. If your street had been in Neighbourhood Support, being on "nodding acquaintance", your neighbours would have quickly responded to your painful scream. Neighbourhood Support overcomes the "nosy neighbour" concept.

One of the features of the Mount/Pāpāmoa region is the high membership of Neighbourhood Support, (3500 homes in the Mount and 6,000+ homes in Pāpāmoa, and Neighbourhood Support are actively recruiting residents across Tauranga and the Western Bay.

Max Lewis

Mount Maunganui

Road safety slogans

A suggested road safety slogan: To be a winner on the road, you must drive like the All Blacks play, with 100 per cent concentration and commitment to the road ahead and comply with all the rules.

A second slogan: Drive with the 100 per cent concentration and commitment of the All Blacks front row and obey every rule.

Ken Jones

Katikati