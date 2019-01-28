Greerton captain Shane Wineti was in fine form against Hamilton old Boys. Photo / File A_151016aw22bop.JPG

Greerton may have regretted their decision to bat first, in their Northern Districts Club Championships semifinal when they were four wickets down with just 21 runs on the board.

Greerton earned the right to represent the Bay of Plenty in the Eric Petrie Cup

competition after taking out the Baywide Cup in December 2018.

The arrival of Greerton captain Shane Wineti at the crease, against Hamilton Old Boys in Hamilton on Sunday, to join opening batsmen Nick Hendrie, paved the way for the Bay of Plenty's representatives to claim a hard fought victory.

Hendrie went on to top score with 68 as the pair put together an 87-run partnership.

The Greerton captain finished with 35 runs to his name while Campbell Thomas posted a very handy 21 runs batting at No 8.

Hamilton Old Boys' top score of 31 told the tale of a team playing catch-up during the

game.

However, they were right in the contest as the overs ticked over, with the Greerton bowlers finally dismissing their opponents for 166 to claim a 13-run victory.

Henry Collier was the best of the Greerton bowlers with three wickets for 24 runs. Wineti and Umesh Ranaraja both bowled with enthusiasm to be rewarded with two wickets apiece.

Greerton will face the winner of the Northland-Counties Manukau semifinal in the Eric Petrie Cup final.

ND Club Championships semifinal

Greerton 179 (Nick Hendrie 68, Shane Wineti 35, Campbell Thomas 21; Anurag Verma 4-36) beat Hamilton Old Boys 166 (S Singh 31; Henry Collier 3-24, Umesh Ranaraja 2-21, Shane Wineti 2-23)

