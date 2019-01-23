Three cars have crashed on the Tauranga Harbour Bridge.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash near the Dive Cres off-ramp just before 11am.

Three cars have crashed and traffic was blocked on the far right lane, the spokeswoman said.

"One car isn't driveable and needs to be towed away," she said.

A motorist who passed the scene said the crash was in the two Mount Maunganui-bound lanes, and traffic heading in that direction was banked up.

St John Ambulance was called to the scene but it does not appear anyone was seriously injured.

"It was just a nose-to-tail," the police spokeswoman said.

The road was expected to be blocked for some time while emergency services wait for a tow truck to arrive.