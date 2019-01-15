Three sisters have sacrificed their long locks and raised record funds for the Lung Foundation.

Zara, Asha and Lexie Young from Waikino wanted to raise awareness and money for cancer patients after receiving the devastating news their uncle had stage four lung cancer just over a year ago.

On top of his plight is the burden of having to fund the treatment required. Their uncle requires the drug Tagrisso, which is on the waiting list to be funded.

The sisters started a Lung Foundation Everyday Hero page and raised $7801 — the most raised by students on any Lung Foundation Everyday Hero page.

The ponytail cutting ceremony took place at Waikino School in September. The lengthy ponytails were cut off by family members and sent away to be made into wigs for people undergoing cancer treatment. Ponytails need to be more than 30cm long.

Zara, 11, says they all cried at first out of nervous shock but got over it quickly.

"It felt very light," Asha, 9, says.

"But now I'm happy with it because I have had my hair in a bob cut before and I like it."

"When I woke up [the next day] I thought 'where did my hair go'," says Lexie, 7.

"But it's easier to wash and brush now."

The girls say about six of their school friends were also inspired to cut their hair.

They were happy to be able to do something to help the Lung Foundation, mum Casey Davies says, as well as to highlight lung disease and lung cancer.

"People who don't smoke do get lung cancer as well," Zara says. "That's what we want people to realise."

The girl's uncle Dean Young, from Auckland, is on funded medication which has prolonged his life. But it is highly like he will require Osimertinib (Tagrisso) which is currently unfunded and costs about $12,000 per month.

The drug is among a number of treatments for lung cancer unfunded in New Zealand.

A recent advocacy flyer from the Lung Foundation states, "this is a major cause of health inequality in modern Aotearoa; these treatments work better than standard chemotherapy, fewer side effects, improved progression free survival and quality of life".

"The success of the campaign reflects the generous support of their mum, Casey Davies, their family, Waikino School and the wider community," Lung Foundation CEO Philip Hope says.

"We want to acknowledge everyone who donated to our cause."

Hope presented the girls with a special award for their gesture and successful fundraising at the school's final assembly.

"The girls had the support of their parents and colleagues but they really showed initiative and leadership and chose to do it themselves. They got everyone behind this," Phillip says.

"If we have young leaders like this coming up in our country, we are in good hands."

Davies, an ex-teacher at Waihi College, had seen regular head shaves for charity at the school. She always thought her girls could help a cancer charity one day. Then their uncle's diagnosis arrived and the decision was made to help the Lung Foundation.

Zara made a moving speech to her school about lung disease.



Zara's speech

Kia ora, my name is Zara.

As you may know our uncle has lung cancer. We have decided to cut our hair to show our support to Uncle Dean and at the same time raise awareness of lung disease.

We will then donate our hair to a New Zealand company so they can make wigs for people who are battling cancer.

We also have been raising money for the Lung Foundation NZ. Our total so far is $7450.55. The foundation will use the money to promote healthy lungs and early detection. It's important to see a doctor if you have:

■Shortness of breath

■Chest pains

■An unexplained cough (for more than four weeks) or noisy breathing

Here are some important things to remember:

■People need to understand that lung disease can affect anyone, even non-smokers

■Lung disease can be treated. The earlier you start treatment the better

■Did you know that lung cancer is actually New Zealand's biggest killer and Aotearoa wants to be a smoke free nation by 2025

■Small changes to the way New Zealand manages and funds lung disease and lung cancer will save hundreds of lives every year, enabling patients to enjoy a better life with their whānau

■So look after your lungs, reduce the risk by not smoking and being active.