The development of Bay of Plenty's rising cricket stars takes another step forward in Taupō tomorrow.

Bragging rights are up for grabs when the Bay of Plenty development team meet their Hawke's Bay counterparts in a friendly at Owen Delany Park.

Although the game is considered a non-competition encounter, it is an opportunity to continue the development of a young group of Bay of Plenty players.

Bay of Plenty Cricket pathways manager Tai Bridgman-Raison said: "Continuing to build depth is a key part of ensuring Bay of Plenty continues to be a leading district association. With that in mind, the fixture against Hawke's Bay is an ideal opportunity to further expose our younger players to inter-district cricket.

Advertisement

"Taupō is the ideal venue for the encounter, being halfway between the two provinces and also providing high quality wickets at Owen Delany Park."

The Bay of Plenty side is essentially an under-19 team, with several players still at secondary school.

Bay of Plenty development team to play Hawke's Bay

Owen Delany Park on Sunday

Dominic Crombie (captain), Taylor Bettleheim, Fergus Lellman, Blair McKenzie, Marcel Collett, Ben Pomare, Tim Pringle, Jacob Logan, Iman Singh, Cam Riley, Gurwinder Singh, Craig Baldry. Coach: Russell Williams. Manager: Shaun Riley.

- Supplied content