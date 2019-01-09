Dragon have entered the stage of the Summer's Day concert. The crowd is cheering.

The crowd welcomes Dragon on to stage. Photo / George Novak

They are warming up the crowd with their popular hit 'I'm still in love with you'.

People can be seen dancing in the crowds.

Dragon on stage at Summer's Day concert. Photo / George Novak

The Summer's Day concert crowd was buzzing earlier ahead of performances by Toto, Jefferson Starship and Dragon today.

Advertisement

Ken Lukar brought his son Chris to his second Toto concert after 10 years since seeing them for the first time.

The father and son sat happily in the front row to see their favourite American rock band.

Ken said his son was in to "boy bands" as a teenager.

"I said to him, "Do you want to go see a real band?" I took him to the Royal Albert Hall in London and he was blown away."

The pair were in Tauranga to see Toto for the second time after moving from the United Kingdom eight years ago.

"It was almost 10 years ago," Chris,29, said.

Ken and Chris Lukar. Photo / George Novak

Chris said his father knew everything about the rock band.

Ken's favourite songs included I Will remember You, Pamela and Jake to the Bone.

Des Lynch was a big fan of Toto.

He and his wife Bridgette and two children Caleb, 12, and Peta, 16, arrived at the concert early to get a good seat.

"I have been a big fan of Steve Lukather since forever.



"I always said if they were to come here we would be going."

His favorite song was Hold the Line.

Caleb, 12, Bridgette, Des and Peta, 16, Lynch. Photo / George Novak

Ben Greenwood and workmate Tumua Masina travelled from Auckland to see Toto.

"I am a massive fan of Toto," Greenwood said. "I saw them about 11 years ago when they first came to New Zealand.

"They said that was their retirement concert and now they are back."

Ben Greenwood and workmate Tumua Masina sing Africa.

Wearing matching outfits to the concert, the friends sang Toto's hit song Africa before finding their seats.

Tumua Masina said his friend Ben got him into Toto's music about three months ago.

"We travel to work together and it is the only album I have got in my car," laughed Greenwood.

Toto fans (from left) Tumua Masina, Ben Greenwood. Photo / George Novak

Neptune Entertainment, which is made up of Pato Alvarez, Mitch Lowe and Toby Burrows, have brought together three major international acts from the past four decades in a summer concert series called A Summer's Day Live.

Headlining tonight's concert is American rock band Toto - loved for hits such as Rosanna, Africa and Hold The Line.

The headline act Toto has released 17 studio albums and sold more than 40 million records since forming in the 1970s.

Also part of the lineup is Californian rock band Jefferson Starship and Kiwi rock legends Dragon, who's hits include April Sun in Cuba, Are You Old Enough, Rain and Still In Love With You.

Jefferson Starship will perform hits include We Built This City, Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now and Sara to name a few.

The concert series continues with A Summer's Day Disco at Baypark tomorrow , which will bring together some of disco's biggest icons for the first-time.

Thursday's line-up includes The Jacksons, Kool & the Gang, The Pointer Sisters, Village People, Sister Sledge and The Sounds of the Supremes.

Tauranga gets ready for Toto, Dragon and Jefferson Starship... Posted by Bay of Plenty Times on Tuesday, 8 January 2019

What: A Summer's Day Disco ft. The Jacksons, Kool & The Gang and more

When: January 10, 4pm

Where: Baypark

Line-up: The Jacksons, Kool & The Gang, The Pointer Sisters, Village People, Sister Sledge, Sounds of the Supremes