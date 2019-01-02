The Sri Lanka national cricket team has been in New Zealand long enough to adapt to the conditions so they're feeling better prepared for this week's clash against a side that devastated them in test cricket just days earlier.

Playing the Black Caps in two, One Day International matches at Bay Oval this week following a massive test-match loss at the hands of New Zealand last week, the visiting side is going into tomorrow and Saturday's matches with a positive mindset. Their third ODI will be played in Nelson.

The Black Caps scored a 423-run victory – their biggest win by runs in their 88-year test history, and the eighth largest of all time against Sri Lanka on day five at Hagley Oval.

That match is in the past and no longer applies, the team's fielding coach Steve Rixon says.

He admits they were outplayed last week but anything that has happened before now, doesn't matter.

The Lions' fielding coach Steve Rixon. Photo / Supplied

"This is a game that become very even," Rixon said.

It's a different game to this week's ODIs, he says, and it's "a game we play pretty well".

Rixon, who coached New Zealand for three years, said the team's only focus going into this week's matches was ensuring each player did their job as instructed and focused on their own game. Nothing else.

"We've realised the conditions we're getting here now."

The team arrived in Tauranga on December 31 and were in training at Bay Oval on Monday and today.

Rixon said everyone was looking forward to playing in Mount Maunganui.

"It's a great spot to be," the Australian said.

"We're delighted to be here, it's a lovely country."

Under Rixon, New Zealand won nine of 26 tests, including series triumphs against England, India, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe and a rare success on Pakistan soil. His one-day record was not quite as flash with 25 wins against 35 losses (and three ties), but it was boosted by the Commonwealth Games bronze medal and the World Cup semifinal effort.