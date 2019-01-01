Graham and Moyra Mitchinson are no strangers to arriving at Mount Maunganui on a cruise ship - and every time they visit they make their way up to the Mauao summit.

"This is my third time up, it gets harder each time," 56-year-old Moyra said jokingly.

The Perth couple were on board the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship that arrived at the Port of Tauranga on Monday. It was one of two cruise ships that docked at Mount Maunganui yesterday, with the Viking Orion also arriving yesterday morning. Both cruise ships were due to leave by 5pm yesterday.

For Moyra it was her third time visiting the Western Bay and her third time up Mauao, also visiting in 2010 and 2013. For Graham, who also visited in 2013, it was his second visit and his second time up the mountain.

Advertisement

Moyra said she loved heading up Mauao, describing Mount Maunganui as her favourite place in New Zealand.

"I think it's just such a pretty place," she said.

She said having a calm beach for families at Pilot Bay and the surf at the Main Beach made it an appealing space, while Graham said even walking through the town was enjoyable.

It wasn't their last trip here either - they're planning another visit this year.

Meanwhile, both the Seabourn Encore and the Sea Princess cruise ships were also due in Tauranga this week; both scheduled to arrive on Saturday.