Camping at Mount Maunganui is a tradition for the Woodyard, Kawau and Tuoro families.

Three generations of the growing family set up at Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park last week and they were prepared for any type of weather.

When the Bay of Plenty Times visited the family on Christmas Eve heavy rain was spreading across the region but the group of 16 were excited for the summer ahead.

Jason Woodyard had been visiting the popular campsite for the past 37 years and his wife Michelle Woodyard had been for the past 11 years.

Advertisement

The couple had set up their caravan and awning which could comfortably fit in two sets of bunks, a portable cot and a double bed for themselves and their four children.

Mrs Woodyard said there were 16 people camping together this year which included five children under 5.

The family lived in Pukekohe and loved coming to Mount Maunganui every summer.

"We go up the Mount, around the Mount, we go swimming harbourside and oceanside," Mrs Woodyard said.

The extended family spent Christmas Day at the campsite and would be in Mount Maunganui until January 5.