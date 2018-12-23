The base track of Mauao at Mount Maunganui has been closed.

Tauranga City Council announced this morning via Facebook the popular walking track has been closed due to slips and debris.

It was not possible to walk around the base track, the council stated.

The closure was in place until further notice

However, all other tracks at the popular reserve remained open.

The slips come as residents and holidaymakers at Waihi Beach wake to significant flooding, forcing some campers to evacuate about 3am.