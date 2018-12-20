There will be little let up for NZ Post post Christmas, with teams expecting huge amounts of parcels to come through the network following the Boxing Day Sales.

NZ Post chief marketing officer Bryan Dobson says some Boxing Day sales now begin well before Christmas.

"We're seeing offers for Boxing Day coming through earlier and earlier, and this means no let-up for us delivering parcels from the online sales, which is just how we like it.

"We've just come through the busiest Christmas period we've had in our history, with parcel volume from online sales up around 30 per cent higher as compared to the same time the year before.

"And while the rest of New Zealand are relaxing on their holidays we'll be busier than ever

delivering parcels following these sales."

Dobson said there were a few steps people could take to ensure their parcels and mail were safe over this holiday period.

"We do encourage customers to contact us via our website (www.nzpost.co.nz) as soon as

possible if they do not receive a parcel they are expecting. For security and convenience, we have a range of delivery options available for our customers, including the ability to have parcels directed to a one of our 180 parcel collect locations nationwide, or you can also give us the authority to leave your parcel somewhere safe every time we deliver something and you're not home."

NZ Post would also encourage people to take steps to protect against theft after delivery,

including clearing their mail regularly and installing a lock on their letterbox. If people were going away they should consider having their mail redirected, or setting up a hold on their mail.

More information can be found on www.nzpost.co.nz.