Motorcycle crash victim, Waihi mother of three Emma Claire Hartley, will be farewelled by her family and friends today.

Hartley, 39, was a pillion passenger on a motorbike that collided with another motorbike outside The Coffee Club cafe in the Bethlehem Town Centre about 5.50pm on Monday.

She suffered head and chest injuries after coming off the back of the motorbike and died at the scene despite desperate efforts by a Tauranga Hospital doctor to revive her.

A funeral service for Hartley will be held at the Fairview Golf and Country Club in Aongatete at 11 am today followed by a private cremation.

Hartley is survived by her daughter Chloe and two sons Jack and Caleb, and her Katikati-based parents John and Karen Hartley.

She was also a beloved sister and friend to her brother Russell and sister-in-law Kaye Hartley, who also live in Katikati.

A funeral notice published in the Bay of Plenty Times said Hartley was an "adored mum", "precious daughter and friend" to her parents and the "best Aunty ever" to Eloise and Olivia.

She was the "soulmate" of Rob Pascoe and cherished step-mother to his children Dylan and Molly.

Hartley also left behind her oldest friend Darryl Meredith.

People attending the funeral were encouraged to donate to Breast Cancer Research in lieu of flowers.

The cause of the crash was still being investigated.