Pāpāmoa residents are being reminded that there are no kerbside rubbish, recycling or glass collections on Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

Tauranga City Council said in a statement that this year, Pāpāmoa residents whose usual collection day (Tuesday) falls on these two public holidays, will have collections on the two Saturdays prior instead.

Replacement collections for Christmas Day will be this Saturday 22 December. New Year's Day replacement collections will be on Saturday 29 December 2018.

Residents are advised to put their crates, bins and bags out by 7.30am as usual.