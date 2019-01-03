Tauranga Special School assistant principal and NZEI Tauranga branch lobbyist Andrea Andresen. PHOTO/ FILE A_310718gn05bop.JPG

A major fire broke out at the Port of Tauranga on August 10. PHOTO/ FILE A_100818aw04bop.JPG

Nineteen Bella Vista homeowners announced at a press conference that they would be filing their own legal proceedings against Tauranga City Council. PHOTO/ FILE A_010818jb11bop.JPG

International rapper Cardi B will headline Bay Dreams, Mount Maunganui and Nelson. PHOTO/ FILE A_09042018SPLCARDIB1.JPG

Advertisement

AUGUST:

More than 500 teachers walked off the job in Tauranga on August 15 as they took their concerns to the streets for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century.

Teachers marched from Coronation Park through the Mount Mainstreet at 10.30am before rallying at Mount Drury where they created individual messages to send to the Minister of Education, Chris Hipkins.

The strike continued on to the streets in the teachers' local areas around Tauranga throughout the afternoon.

Tauranga Special School assistant principal and NZEI Tauranga branch lobbyist Andrea Andresen said people were feeling "pretty energised" about taking their concerns to the street.

"New Zealand is facing a significant teacher crisis. We have got to take action now," she said at the time.

Tauranga Special School assistant principal and NZEI Tauranga branch lobbyist Andrea Andresen. Photo/ File

A fire that ripped through buildings at the Port of Tauranga on August 10, sending up a dark plume of smoke that could be seen around the city, was caused by an electrical fault, the port's chief executive believed.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to a building fire on Mirrielees Rd at Sulphur Point shortly after 11.30am and arrived to find a well-involved fire burning in a workshop and adjoining office building.

Port of Tauranga chief executive Mark Cairns told the Bay of Plenty Times that between 20 and 30 staff were in the immediate area of the fire, but no one was injured.

"A lot of the staff are very emotional as you can expect," he said. "I am just relieved no one was injured. We only lost a couple of buildings."

A major fire broke out at the Port of Tauranga on August 10. Photo/ File

A group of 19 Bella Vista homeowners announced they would be filing legal proceedings against the Tauranga City Council.

On August 1, the homeowners held a press conference at the failed Bella Vista Homes development site at The Lakes to outline their response to the buyout offer put forward by the council last week.

They decided to pursue legal action with Tauranga lawyer Nathan Smith.

The homeowners said, in their view, they were being punished for the council breaking its own rules.

They said the ideal result of any court action would be fair market value.

Nineteen Bella Vista homeowners announced at a press conference that they would be filing their own legal proceedings against Tauranga City Council. Photo/ File

On August 9, the Bay of Plenty Times reported that international superstar Cardi B would be heading to Tauranga in the new year.

The 25-year-old female rapper, who was arguably one of the biggest names in music today, would perform at Mount Maunganui's ASB Baypark Stadium on January 2 as a headline act at Bay Dreams.

It would be her first New Zealand performance, also headlining Nelson's Bay Dreams festival on January 4.

International rapper Cardi B will headline Bay Dreams, Mount Maunganui and Nelson. Photo/ File

Survivors of a bus crash involving 19 Tauranga iwi members were embraced by their loved ones in an emotional powhiri when they returned home after the crash on August 1.

All but one of the survivors from Ngai Te Rangi returned to Tauranga Moana after the bus they were in crashed into a ditch on State Highway 1 near Sanson on.

The group were travelling back from Wellington where they had been protesting the Pare Hauraki Treaty settlement deed signing at Parliament.

Ngai Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley there were feelings of relief that their loved ones were home safe when they returned to their Mount Maunganui marae.