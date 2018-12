Tauranga's Armed Offender Squad is raiding a property in Ōtumoetai.

The house, on Ngatai Rd, is the subject of a pre-planned search warrant, a police media spokeswoman said.

She confirmed members of the AOS were on hand as a precaution.

A caller to the Bay of Plenty Times said AOS members could be seen at the property, near Bureta Rd.