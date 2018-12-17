A former Tauranga man has won another prestigious Australian film award over the weekend.

Heckler lead editor Andrew Holmes scored the Best Editing in Branded Content award at the Australian Screen Editors (ASE) The Ellie Awards for Byron, a film to promote the Byron Bay Film Festival (2017) via Marcel Sydney.

Holmes' work on Byron was also recently awarded a Silver Lotus for Editing at this year's Asia-Pacific advertising festival, Adfest and Silver for Best Editing at Award Awards.

Heckler is one of Australia's leading post-production and VFX companies.

Advertisement

Holmes said he was "super stoked".

"What an awesome way to finish the year. It's truly an honour just to be nominated, but to win such a prestigious award from Australian Screen Editors; I just can't thank them enough," i

"Working with quality creative talent like the director Justin McMillan, the poetic stylings of David Nobay and my mentor and executive producer Will Alexander, who were also instrumental in the success of this project, has been a real honour for me."

"I'm one of those lucky people who love what they do and to be recognised by my peers is a great honour," he said.

Holmes also paid tribute to all the other award winners and nominees, who he said were "very talented individuals" working in the Australian post-production industry.

In written statement Will Alexander, Heckler's co-founder and executive producer said

"We are super proud of Andrew's ongoing achievements as an outstanding and constantly celebrated editor.

"It goes without saying that Andrew is a uniquely gifted editor, whose ability to improvise and innovate has continued to drive the exceptional quality our clients have become accustomed to with Heckler's work," Alexander said.

The Ellie Awards is dedicated to the pursuit and recognition of excellence and aims to promote the role of the editor as a significant contributor to all screen production.