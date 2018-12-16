"It's not too late."

It has been five weeks since the Bay of Plenty Times launched its Christmas Appeal to raise food and funds for Tauranga Community Foodbank.

In that time more than $40,000 in cash has been donated and nearly 20,000 individual food items.

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said the result was phenomenal but there was still a week to go, and this week was "vital".

"The weeks of the appeal have just flown by," she said.

"We have been super busy welcoming and greeting people, bringing food and donations to foodbank. We've also been busy doing our business of helping out with food parcels and being able to put Christmas goodies into them. People are just so grateful."

Since the appeal launched on November 10, it had raised $40,110.95 and 19,034 food items by midday Friday.

Goodwin said the funds and food will have an impact "well into the New Year".

"We are hoping that it will see us through to April/May of 2019. Our busiest time is from now until the end of February so we are so relieved to be receiving plenty of donations to see us through."

More than $694,700 had been raised since the appeal started in 2011, not including this year's efforts.

Over the years, Goodwin had noticed an increase in younger people getting involved.

"A lot more young people are using initiative in raising donations and helping at foodbank. We are also seeing a lot of businesses who are running food appeals within their businesses and really taking the time to find out what the foodbank really needs," she said.

"We always have a wish list ready to send out."

At the moment, onions and large nappies feature highly.

Tauranga Community Foodbank chairman Larry Bilodeau and manager Nicki Goodwin say the last week of the Christmas appeal is "vital". Photo / George Novak

"We welcome everything [but] funnily enough, we are out of onions at the moment and they are too dear for us to buy," Goodwin said.

"So if anyone feels like dropping off some onions, then that would be lovely."

Stocks of large-sized nappies were also low, she said.

"Just remember that we welcome all donations and make use of everything.

"Let's give it heaps this last week ... please don't think it is too late to contribute to the appeal. This last week is vital and let's see what we can achieve."

Regional editor Scott Inglis said the foodbank was a worthy cause which the Bay of Plenty Times was proud to support in any way it could.

"The team at the foodbank do an incredible job for our community and help people when they need it most. It's only right we do what we can to help at this time of year to ensure no one goes hungry at Christmas," he said.

"There's just one week left of the Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal. Let's make it count."

How to apply for a food parcel

You will need to visit one of the Tauranga Community Foodbank's approved referral agencies to obtain a "food parcel referral". Just take along some form of ID and they will be able to get things sorted. They will give the foodbank a call so that they know you will be visiting for some help. That way the team at the foodbank can have everything ready when you arrive.