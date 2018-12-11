The new traffic lights installed at Barkes Corner roundabout in Tauranga have failed to work on Day One of a new trial.

From today, the lights were expected to signal red and amber to motorists in an effort to better manage the huge amount of traffic that flows through the Pyes Pa Rd, State Highway 29A and Cameron Rd intersection.

A reporter at the scene this morning said there were brown paper bags, yellow tarpaulin and brown cardboard covering the lights with signs stating the signals were not working.

"As I was approaching there was a flashing electric sign saying 'stop at the signals'. Then I drove up and saw the signals are not working."

The reporter said traffic was still flowing smoothly, for now.

The trial of the new lights was to be introduced after lights signalling green caused confusion to motorists, resulting in crashes on the first few days at the intersection. The green lights were taken down just days after installation in September. Read more here.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said it would closely monitor the lights.

More soon.