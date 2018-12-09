Higher level learning students will have greater access to postgraduate diplomas in management thanks to a partnership between Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology and New Zealand Management Academies.

The agreement, signed by both parties in Tauranga today, allows NZMA to begin teaching the one year full-time programme - subject to NZQA approval.

The programme is aimed at higher level learners in line with government calls to meet specific skill outcomes.

Students who complete the postgraduate diploma will also have a direct pathway to the Master of Management through Toi Ohomai.

NZMA chief executive officer Mark Worsop the partnership with Toi Ohomai was a great example of working effectively together, sharing resource, best practice, innovations, and networks to deliver the programmes for students.

"We see a lot of potential to work closely with Toi Ohomai to service the training and education needs of our students, both near and far," he said.

Worsop said NZMA had been looking at degree and postgraduate programmes to continue its strong international presence, following recent changes to the immigration policy.

"Rather than duplicate similar local programmes, we found Toi Ohomai ticked all the boxes, and we're thrilled to formalise this agreement today," he said.

The programme hoped to help international students seeking to gain work experience in New Zealand after their studies.

Toi Ohomai chief executive Dr Leon Fourie said cross-sector collaboration enabled a greater range of educational options for learners.

Fourie said the partnership could potentially lead to other collaborative opportunities in the future.

"It makes more sense for us to partner with NZMA, rather than open a campus in Auckland," he said.

"That way we can continue to focus on providing the best campus experience for our students here in the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato."

NZMA and Toi Ohomai will collaborate on the necessary NZQA approval process, before promoting the pathway to the NZMA student and graduate community ahead of the first intake, which is hoped will be in the second half of 2019.