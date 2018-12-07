Fans of classic New Zealand duo the Topp Twins are eagerly awaiting their performance at Greerton Village School tonight.

Greerton Village Community Association has tried bringing Dame Jules and Dame Linda Topp to Greerton for the past couple of years for a Christmas show, but manager Sally Benning said they had always been overseas, filming for their TV series, or it conflicted with school dates.

"But this year, the stars were aligned. I was really happy. We were really happy," she told the Bay of Plenty Times in October.

The Topp Twins will perform at Greerton Village School's rotunda. The show is running in conjunction with a Greerton Christmas Market Day in the village.

Santa is also expected to make an appearance. Tickets are $5 per adult. Children 12 and under are free.