On-street parking will be free on weekends in the Tauranga CBD, Tauranga City Council has decided.

Parking is already free on Sundays and today councillors voted unanimously to extend that to Saturdays on a one year trial.

Currently, Saturday parking is charged between 9am and 1pm.

Free weekend parking will start next Saturday.

Downtown Tauranga chairman Brian Berry welcomed the move, which the mainstreet organisation had advocated for.

He said it was a step towards "levelling the playing field" between mainstreet retail and hospitality business owners and privately-owned shopping centres.

He said retailers hoping for a pre-Christmas trading boost would welcome the news.