Calling all business, organisations and clubs - the Bay of Plenty Times Fill the Boot campaign is happening!

On Thursday next week, the Bay of Plenty Times and The Hits will use branded cars to travel throughout Tauranga to collect food for the Tauranga Community Foodbank.

NZME brand engagement and partnership manager Kat Hicks said the Fill the Boot campaign was all about getting as many non-perishable food items as possible for the foodbank "to help as many people as we can for Christmas".

The campaign is part of the Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal which kicked off on November 10 this year and has run every year since 2011.

Advertisement

Hicks called on people to register their business or organisation via The Hits' website "to let us know they have a collection to collect, and we will be there".

Everyone who registers goes into the draw to win a $500 work shout voucher from Billy at CBK in Tauranga's CBD.

But there was more incentive to get involved than just a restaurant and bar shout, Hicks said.

"We really want to make it simple for people to give, so we will come to their business to collect what people give rather than have people trying to drop collections off themselves," she said.

"What we want to do is ensure that everybody has a great Christmas and businesses should be part of it."

The Fill the Boot for the foodbank campaign follows on from the Bay of Plenty Times Fill the Bus campaign last year.

"It was amazing last year. We visited more than 40 businesses and completely filled the bus."

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council provided last year's bus but was unfortunately unable to this year, Hicks said.

Fill the Boot for the Foodbank

When: Thursday, December 13.

Where: All over Tauranga.

What: Collecting non-perishable food items for the foodbank.

Why: To help those less fortunate not to go hungry this Christmas.

How: Register at The Hits' website for a pick up of collected items on the day.