The new Western Cycleway from the Whakapaewaka Bridge to the BMX track at Cambridge Park will be temporarily closed during the day for three weeks so the final track surface can be laid.

From tomorrow, the track will be closed from 7am to 5pm during the week while its surface is swept and new aggregate is laid.

However, the track will be open in the evenings and at weekends.

People wanting to access the bridge during the day will still have access through the valley, although the track will be closed off from at the western abutment.

Advertisement

The BMX track and Cambridge Park can still be accessed during the day via Cambridge Rd.