A Tauranga car crash has knocked power out to more than 1000 properties and a major city intersection this morning.

A police media spokesman said the crash on Ohauiti Rd was reported at 7.03am.

"It looks as though a car has crashed into a power pole," he said.

The crash happened near Harrisfield Drive and it is understood lines are down, affecting a large power outage to the Ōhauiti area.

It is not yet clear what injuries the driver has suffered.

Powerco has listed a power outage for the area, affecting 1225 properties in Ōhauiti.

The estimated time of power restoration is 11.50am.

A reporter at the scene said the traffic lights at the Welcome Bay Rd roundabout were out, as were the lights at Ohauiti Rd, but traffic was still flowing.