Police have used road spikes to stop a vehicle during a pursuit in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said a speeding vehicle allegedly failed to stop for police in Mount Maunganui shortly before midnight on Thursday.

Police chased the vehicle and spiked it a short time later in Pāpāmoa Beach.

The chase ended in Blake Boulevard, where the vehicle drove into a low brick wall at a residential property.

The spokeswoman said a 28-year-old woman was arrested on driving charges and was due to appear in court on Monday.

