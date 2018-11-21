A road Mount Maunganui is closed following a gas leak in the area.

Maunganui Rd is closed between Salisbury Ave and Rata St, where emergency services are attending a gas leak.

Diversions are in place but motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

A northern fire communications spokesman said firefighters from Tauranga and Mount Maunganui were called to the scene at 2.48pm.

The fire crews were still at the scene and the gas company was working to isolate the leak.

The spokesman said it appeared no homes were evacuated but the area was cordoned off for safety reasons.