A car has flipped on State Highway 33 near Paengaroa.

A police media communications spokeswoman said police were called to a single-car crash about 5km towards the Rotorua side of Paengaroa at 4.40pm.

The spokeswoman said a car had flipped but it appeared no one was injured in the crash.

The crash happened near Maniatutu and Allport Rds. However, it was unclear if the road was blocked.

Advertisement

Earlier just before 3pm, State Highway 2 was closed through Bethlehem after a crash involving three cars.

Police were also called to a crash involving seven cars on the Maungatapu Bridge on State Highway 29a at 3.15pm.