The public has had the chance to chat with National Party leader Simon Bridges this evening.

About 20 people attended a question and answer session at the Hinton Room at Tauranga RSA for the informal Simon Bridges Q&A event to discuss local issues with the Tauranga MP.

Issues including the Tauranga Northern Link and State Highway 2 were talked about.

Bridges agreed the city needed more housing to cater for the population growth, however, he said the roading infrastructure needed to be addressed.

The MP will return again tomorrow with Maggie Barry for a second question and answer session as the National Party Leader of Opposition to launch the Have Your Say Seniors campaign.