While on an eye-opening European tour, Kiwi rockers Devilskin got the news they would be opening for Grammy Award-winning, American rock guitarist Slash and his band Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators.

They were excited to say the least.

Bassist and founding member of Devilskin, Paul Martin, says the band can't wait for its 2019 tour, which will see them playing Tauranga's Baypark Arena and Auckland's Spark Arena, as well as venues throughout Australia in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.

"We're over the moon. We got the news when we were overseas, we're really honoured to be asked by them to do it," Martin says.

It's not the first time they've been part of a Slash tour. Martin says the band opened for the legendary guitarist and his band in 2015 when they performed a two-date tour in Wellington and Hamilton in support of his new album World on Fire.

"Us and his crew got on really well ... we all love the music," Martin says.

He says they were all feeling really energised and were playing better than ever.

The upcoming tour just adds to what's been a busy year for Devilskin - made up of Martin, Tokoroa-born and former Rotorua woman Jennie Skulander on lead vocals, Nail as the lead guitarist and Nic Martin on drums - and the lead-up to it looks set to be just as busy.

They toured New Zealand, including Mount Maunganui, in August and September and are fresh from a European tour where they played across 14 European countries on a sold-out tour with hard rockers Halestorm, as well as headlining their own 10-date UK tour.

It's been a full-on two years since Devilskin played with Disturbed at Spark Arena in November to a full house of 11,000 people.

Martin says going on tour with Halestorm was a great opportunity, as they were able to showcase their music to an already existing Halestorm following.

He says shows were sold out and they had an hour-long set to be able to share their music to an appreciative crowd.

"It was Christmas to us really."

Their first show was in the Netherlands to about 3500 people. Halestorm's audience is similar to Devilskin's, which Martin said made for an enjoyable experience.

"It was a real eye-opener ... we hadn't been to Europe like that before.

"That whole crowd was engaged from the front to back."

Devilskin touched base with Halestorm three years ago and since then they've both been able to tap into each other's fanbase. Halestorm opened for Devilskin during a New Zealand tour where the Hamilton-based band were able to give their visiting friends a Kiwi experience while on the road.

They went to Huka Falls, got to hold a kiwi and were gifted with greenstone pounamu and "we all played rock and roll", Martin says.

"We opened for them in Australia where they're big."

Next month, Devilskin go on tour with Blindspott, before they perform at Homegrown and with the Slash tour.

They're also in the process of recording an album, but they'll have to work through cutting the 30 songs they are considering for it first.