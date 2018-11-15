One of New Zealand cricket's rising stars is making sure he doesn't get too far ahead of himself as he prepares to play for New Zealand A against India A at Bay Oval today.

Rachin Ravindra left school only 12 months ago, hasn't played provincial cricket for Wellington yet, and is now just one level away from the full Black Caps team.

"I'm not too worried about that," he says.

"I'm just taking it one game at a time, one ball at a time and, look, if runs come they do and I'll see where it takes me."

Ravindra has fond memories of playing at Bay Oval. The last time he appeared at the Mount Maunganui ground 11 months ago he turned in a Man of the Match performance for the New Zealand Under 19s in the World Cup game against South Africa.

Opening the batting he scored 76, then took 4 for 32 with his left arm spin bowling.

His call up to the A side for the matches against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates means he skipped the usual progression through provincial cricket.

"It's all worked out pretty well, but I wouldn't say I've been overwhelmed because most of the guys have been so welcoming and don't make me feel like I've had not much experience. They've introduced me to the dynamics of the team, so it's been awesome so far."

The team must feel pretty good about his presence too, considering his contribution to the matches in the UAE. Although he didn't make much of an impression in the one day matches, his first appearances at first class level show why he's so highly regarded.

With 173 runs in the two games against Pakistan A and a half century in each match, his career at top level could hardly have started better.

"It went alright. I would have liked to have converted those starts though."

His New Zealand A coach Heinrich Malan is among many who sees big things ahead.

"Rashie has come on leaps and bounds, he's shown some real glimpses of his potential. But we have to keep expectations close to us. He'll get tested more and more as he gets on to the scene."

Malan sees this match, with some high quality Indian batsmen in the opposition, as a great opportunity for the New Zealand A players in their quest for higher honours.

"It's great to be playing against some quality opposition and we can put a claim in the ground if we play some competitive cricket against some experienced cricketers which is an exciting prospect."

The match starts at 11am. Admission is free.