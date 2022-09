Police officers armed with rifles arrested the man. Photo / NZME

Armed police have arrested a person outside the Tauranga Courthouse.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said three police officers with rifles arrested a man near the steps of the courthouse on Cameron Rd about 11.50am.

A police spokesman said police were currently responding to the incident outside the Tauranga Courthouse.

"We have no further details as yet," he said.