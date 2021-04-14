Apprentice challenge: Jared Menzies takes the title

Apprentice Jared Menzies has claimed the title of the Western Bay of Plenty New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge champion for 2021. Photo / Supplied

Menzies, aged 20, competed against four other apprentices on April 10.

The apprentices were put through their paces, given just eight hours to build a picnic table that followed specific design plans and met minimum safety standards.

The tables were judged by a panel of experts who looked at technical aspects such as the quality of workmanship, measuring, cutting and assembly, as well as other essential skills.

Working against the clock, the apprentices' ability to follow a detailed plan and use a safe working technique was tested, with Menzies receiving the top score overall.

Menzies is doing his building apprenticeship at Paul James Builders Limited.

As well as winning the title of regional champion, Menzies scored an ITM prize pack of trade tools and earned a place in the national final representing Western Bay of Plenty.

He will compete against 18 other regional winners from across New Zealand for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $50,000 worth of prizes.

NZCB apprentice challenge manager Nick Matthews said the show of carpentry talent on Saturday was a testament to the high-calibre of apprentices currently in industry training.

All competitors were either employed by NZCB member builders or enrolled with ITAB (Industry Training Association Building).

"The future of New Zealand's building industry is dependent on a robust pipeline of trade-qualified and well-rounded carpentry professionals.

"We encourage NZCB member builders to support this by taking on apprentices, as in doing so they provide a pathway into the industry and help to ensure there are highly-skilled builders coming through to meet the increasing demand for the sector.

"These apprentices have developed the skills and passion to be successful in the trade with the support of their employers and the training scheme ITAB provides.

"These events are a great opportunity to give the community an inside look at building apprenticeship training that they might not otherwise see, and to celebrate those apprentices that have excelled in their field."

NZCB supports the ITAB apprenticeship scheme, which is delivered by 11 polytechnics across the country.

More comprehensive than other apprentice training schemes, the ITAB apprenticeship scheme provides over four years of extensive practical experience and solid theoretical training, setting apprentices up for a successful career in the building industry with a broad set of professional skills.

The national final will be held at the NZCB Annual Conference in Wellington on June 11-12.