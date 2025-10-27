A Port of Tauranga spokeswoman said the ship was unable to come into harbour due to “adverse weather conditions.”
A heavy rain warning was put in place from 6pm today until 4pm Tuesday, according to Metservice.
Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the wind and rain would be increasing moving through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.
“Looks to be quite a bit of rain around most of Bay of Plenty overnight into Tuesday, but it does look like it moves through pretty swiftly.”
Ferris said gale-force winds were expected from this evening through tomorrow.
“We have a forecast to reach 74km/hr tomorrow through the marine area, in the Bay of Plenty.
“So that’s possibly playing a part in that decision.”