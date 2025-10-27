The Anthem of the Seas cruise ship skipped docking in Tauranga due to the extreme winds forecasted for the afternoon and evening. Photo / Supplied

Anthem of the Seas cruise ship skips Tauranga stop as Labour Day winds hit Bay of Plenty

A cruise ship was forced to skip docking in Tauranga Harbour on Labour Day due to extreme winds.

The Anthem of the Seas was seen off Mount Maunganui Main Beach at 7am heading towards the harbour entrance. It appeared to slow down before changing direction.

In a statement to the Bay of Plenty Times, the Port of Tauranga confirmed the ship had “skipped” Tauranga due to the extreme winds forecasted for the afternoon and evening.

Owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises, the ship was set to dock in Tauranga Harbour on Monday, carrying up to 4180 passengers and 1500 crew.

According to Tourism Bay of Plenty, it would have been the ship’s only NZ port of call, with its passengers starting their voyage in Vancouver and finishing in Sydney