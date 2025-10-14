This was nine ships fewer than last season, but some of those visiting were larger.

“We’re in the fortunate position of expecting a similar total number of passengers and crew as last season,” he said.

Nathan said Tauranga would host Anthem of the Seas on Labour Day, with it being the Royal Caribbean ship’s only port of call on its first visit to New Zealand.

Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas will be visiting Tauranga this month. Photo / Royal Caribbean

It is a sister ship of Ovation of the Seas, the largest cruise ship to have visited Tauranga and New Zealand.

A value of cruise tourism study on the 2023/24 season showed cruise ships contributed $111.8 million to the region’s economy and generated employment for 784 people.

“This included $35.5m in cruise passenger spending, $2.9m in crew spending, $16.3m in cruise ship expenditure and $36.1m in visitor sector wages.”

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan. Photo / Supplied

Russell Christian from Wicked Wanders said the cruise season had a “massive” impact on his business.

“Probably 90% of my business comes through cruise ships,” he said.

Wicked Wanders hosts small tours around the region, including day trips to Rotorua and Hobbiton, hikes at Pāpāmoa Hills Cultural Heritage Regional Park and McLaren Falls, boat tours at Waimangu Volcanic Valley to see where the Pink and White Terraces were, and kiwifruit tasting at local orchards.

Christian bought the business in 2019 and said despite being immediately plunged into a pandemic, it has recovered “fantastically”.

Wicked Wanders owner Russell Christian hosts tours around the region. Photo / Supplied

“We’ve been increasing exponentially every year.”

He said tourists on his trips often commented on how friendly they think New Zealanders are, and some North Americans compared Tauranga to Hawaii.

“I get to re-appreciate where I live through the eyes of other people, which is really cool.”

V8 Trike Tours co-owner Nigel Busbridge said he thought last season would be his last, but he’s back and would probably stick around for next season too.

The 10-year-old business has become a local favourite, touring the sights around Tauranga and Mount Maunganui from the back of the signature motorcycles.

V8 Trike Tours New Zealand co-owner Nigel Busbridge. Photo / Andrew Warner

“The reviews speak for themselves,” he said.

Busbridge said about 85% of business came from the cruise ship season, with 20-30 tours each day a ship was docked.

“Our most popular tour is the one-hour V8 Thriller, which goes along from the Mount up to Pāpāmoa and then back through Welcome Bay back to the Mount again.”

Mount Hot Pools head of aquatics Matt Strange said winter was its busiest season and the cruise season boosted business during the summer.

Mount Hot Pools head of aquatics Matt Strange. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

“About 60% of our users are residents and 40% are domestic and international tourists.”

He said the most common visitors were those on repeat trips who had travelled around the region in previous visits and wanted to stay and enjoy Tauranga and Mount Maunganui for longer.

Being one of the only hot ocean water complexes in the world, Strange said it was a special experience.

“They love the fact that they can soak in hot ocean water and look up at Mauao.”

Bay Explorer owner Emily Dee. Photo / Supplied

Bay Explorer owner Emily Dee offers a daily tour around the coast to see ocean wildlife, including dolphins, seals, whales, sharks, orca and more.

“It’s always great to see visitors discovering how much there is to experience right here on our doorstep – not just heading straight off to Rotorua.

“It’s a nice and simple half-day cruise, so they’ve got time to go and explore the Mount as well.”

Tauranga Deputy Mayor Jen Scoular said visitors to Tauranga and the Mount were warmly welcomed into the city.

Tauranga Deputy Mayor Jen Scoular says cruise ship passengers deliver a boost to hospitality and retail businesses.

“Cruise ship passengers add diversity and vibrancy and boost our local hospitality and retail sectors. It’s great to see the start of the cruise season.”

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the region plays an important part in cruise tourism, which is also critical in supporting the Government’s goals of restoring visitor numbers to pre-pandemic levels and doubling the value of tourism exports by 2034.

Related work over the past six months included a ministers’ roundtable with cruise and port sector representatives in July “to discuss how we could all make the most of the opportunities and remove the barriers”.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston. Photo / Supplied

The industry has complained the rising cost of meeting New Zealand regulations is among factors putting operators off visiting.

Upston said the Government worked on new ways to manage biofouling so cruise lines could have confidence that any extra cleaning needed to meet biosecurity rules could be done safely and efficiently.

Nathan said Tauranga rated as a popular stop in New Zealand because it was easy for passengers to disembark, and they enjoyed the relaxed coastal lifestyle, warm welcome and shopping opportunities.

He said Tourism Bay of Plenty’s data showed 86% of residents living near the Port of Tauranga and in Mount Maunganui agreed the cruise sector had a positive impact on the region.

“This perception is largely based on the way cruise ship visits boost the local economy, add a sense of vibrancy to the community and enable the region to be positively showcased to the world,” said Nathan.

Ayla Yeoman is a multimedia journalist based in Tauranga. She grew up in Taupō and studied at the University of Auckland, gaining a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in communications and politics and international relations. She has been a journalist since 2022.