A value of cruise tourism study on the 2023/24 season showed cruise ships contributed $111.8 million to the region’s economy and generated employment for 784 people.
“This included $35.5m in cruise passenger spending, $2.9m in crew spending, $16.3m in cruise ship expenditure and $36.1m in visitor sector wages.”
Russell Christian from Wicked Wanders said the cruise season had a “massive” impact on his business.
“Probably 90% of my business comes through cruise ships,” he said.
Wicked Wanders hosts small tours around the region, including day trips to Rotorua and Hobbiton, hikes at Pāpāmoa Hills Cultural Heritage Regional Park and McLaren Falls, boat tours at Waimangu Volcanic Valley to see where the Pink and White Terraces were, and kiwifruit tasting at local orchards.
Christian bought the business in 2019 and said despite being immediately plunged into a pandemic, it has recovered “fantastically”.
“We’ve been increasing exponentially every year.”
He said tourists on his trips often commented on how friendly they think New Zealanders are, and some North Americans compared Tauranga to Hawaii.
“I get to re-appreciate where I live through the eyes of other people, which is really cool.”
V8 Trike Tours co-owner Nigel Busbridge said he thought last season would be his last, but he’s back and would probably stick around for next season too.
Tauranga Deputy Mayor Jen Scoular said visitors to Tauranga and the Mount were warmly welcomed into the city.
“Cruise ship passengers add diversity and vibrancy and boost our local hospitality and retail sectors. It’s great to see the start of the cruise season.”
Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the region plays an important part in cruise tourism, which is also critical in supporting the Government’s goals of restoring visitor numbers to pre-pandemic levels and doubling the value of tourism exports by 2034.
Related work over the past six months included a ministers’ roundtable with cruise and port sector representatives in July “to discuss how we could all make the most of the opportunities and remove the barriers”.
Nathan said Tauranga rated as a popular stop in New Zealand because it was easy for passengers to disembark, and they enjoyed the relaxed coastal lifestyle, warm welcome and shopping opportunities.
He said Tourism Bay of Plenty’s data showed 86% of residents living near the Port of Tauranga and in Mount Maunganui agreed the cruise sector had a positive impact on the region.
“This perception is largely based on the way cruise ship visits boost the local economy, add a sense of vibrancy to the community and enable the region to be positively showcased to the world,” said Nathan.
Ayla Yeoman is a multimedia journalist based in Tauranga. She grew up in Taupō and studied at the University of Auckland, gaining a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in communications and politics and international relations. She has been a journalist since 2022.