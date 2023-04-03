Legendary Kiwi singer and songwriter Annie Crummer is performing in Whangamatā.

See what love can do?

Legendary New Zealand singer and performer Annie Crummer will bring an intimate performance to Whangamatā Golf Course on Saturday 20th May as part of the Wild Women’s Weekend.

Grab the opportunity to have dinner with her and see her in concert. It’s a night out you don’t want to miss!

Crummer was initially known from her tenure with The Netherworld Dancing Toys who were responsible for the Kiwiana classic ‘For Today’, followed by the hit-making cover of ‘Melting Pot’ along with the acclaimed female group When the Cat’s Away.

She then found success in the 1990s as a solo artist with the top-selling album Language and has remained in demand as a local performer ever since.

She will be singing her much-loved hits in Whangamatā, plus many more classics from here and abroad - songs you know and love.

Tickets are $185 and include a first drink, dinner and transport to and from the fire station.

For more information visit https://www.wildwomensweekend.co.nz/product-page/annie-crummer