Ariana and Sam Cooper, winners of the Ambrose tournament mixed division. Photo / Supplied

AMBROSE PAIRS TOURNAMENT: On Labour Weekend Sunday, the Waihi Club held an Ambrose tournament which was attended by 29 pairs playing as either a mixed couple or a men's division. The weather was ideal, and the day was enjoyed by the many visitors, as well as club members.

The winners of the mixed division were Sam and Ariana Cooper with a net 59, with Deane and Tracey Tetley close behind on 60. Third was Jill Morrison and Jonathan Clare 63, on a countback from Rebecca and Christopher Astwood. In the men's division, last year's winners did it again and topped the field, although there have been suggestions that their handicaps may be perused for the 2023 event. Well done to Rhys Peden and Peter Spiers who scored a very good 59 net to win, and head off Logan Phillips and Richard Taitoko by one shot. Next were Dwayne and Nigel O'Flaherty on 61, and Frank Van Hattum and Glen Ross were next with 62 net.

MONDAY VETS: The usual Monday haggle was attended by 46 vets, who played an individual stable ford competition. The scoring was fairly fierce, with the first 13 players playing to or bettering their handicap. It was Adrienne Lynch topping the field with a great 43 points, with Francis Gascoigne next with 41. Rodger Bagshaw, Alex Standfield, and Jock Stronach all had 40 points, while Mark Mora, and Jan Robinson both had 39. Michael Bonnici and John Saunders finished with 37.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: A smaller field this week played a Stableford Haggle, with Jill Morrison carrying on her good form from the weekend, coming first with 40 points. She was followed by Dot Ramsey with 38, Sarah Tomsett and Annette Hetherington were next with 36, while Susan Mustard and Sharlene Stewart had 35. Then Jan Robinson and Nita Dalley both scored 34 points. The "Dreamers Player of the Week" was Jill Morrison with her fine 68 net.

THURSDAY MEN: The cool westerly wind persevered for the day's haggles, and in the morning competition Alex Standfield continued his good run of form to lead with 41 points. Graham Walford (who is also in good form) was next, together with John Giffney on 39 points, followed by Mr Reliable Tom Rowbotham on 38. Rob Page had 37, and Willie Lynch 36.

In the afternoon Stableford haggle the scoring was not quite as good as the morning, but Rex Knight and Paul Weaver each registered 37 points, while Frank Van Hattum and Wilson McGillivray had 36. They were followed by Chris Hale, Ron Arthur, Andy Roche, and Ian Diver, all with 35.

SATURDAY LADIES: A fine day, but still with a cool breeze, for the ladies' net haggle. The top scorer was Susan Mustard with a very good 67 net, with Karen Digglemenn next on 71, followed by Shoneen Dunning on 72. Karen Roche had 75, and Sharon Deacon 76.

SATURDAY MEN: The morning haggle had a compressed field except for Richard Taitoko who was best with 40 points. Next were both John Saunders and Earle White with 35. Rodger Bagshaw, Jock Stronach, Harry Shepherd, John Libby, and Greg Rosevear all had 34 points.

In the afternoon haggle, Mike McGuire came to light with a mighty 41 points, with David Campbell, and Peter Dagg next with 38. Fourth was Ian Diver with 36, followed by Paul Weaver and John Taylor with 35, and Russell Dewey with 34.