Alert level change small difference for Hauraki and Coromandel butchers

The Butcher Waihi's Graham Tretheway "Porky" says being able to open during level 3 means little to them as they can not open due to the size of their shop. Photo / Supplied

The Butcher Waihi's Graham Tretheway "Porky" says being able to open during level 3 means little to them as they can not open due to the size of their shop. Photo / Supplied

There's been some relief for Hauraki and Coromandel butchers to be able to open their doors again at level 3 - for those who can.

Customers can now come onto the premises of butchers, fishmongers, greengrocers, petrol stations, pharmacies and permitted health services (primary produce retailers) under level 3. This is a change from last year's Covid-19 restrictions.

But all sales must be done in a contactless way, with physical distancing and a limited number of customers inside.

The Butcher Waihi's Graham Tretheway ''Porky'' says the level 3 change means very little to them as they continue with phone and email orders and deliveries.

''And we haven't done a lot.

''All level 3 means is customers can pick up if you can do it without contact.

''We are limited with space in our butchery. We'd have to employ extra staff — someone to sit at the door and let in one person at a time.''

Porky is disappointed butchers were not made an essential services after last year's lockdown. But he's ''over'' being stressed.

''There's a lot of people who are worse off. We're lucky we have got home kills but I can't keep propping up the butcher shop or we'll go broke.''

The level 4 lockdown rules left many butchers and greengrocers operating at a loss, coupled with the added pressure of deliveries — for those who could.

Burton's Butchery Paeroa owner Elliot Burton started deliveries during level 4 but it had been ''overwhelming''.

Not being able to open during level 4 was unfair when they knew they could do it in a safe manner, he says.

''In places like Paeroa, the supply runs short. The supermarket rely on their meat coming down from Auckland but we are here, we have a small butchery with skilled people and the ability to process on site.''

They were also frustrated at not being able to offer click and collect during this time.

They will be able to open their doors under the new alert level which will ''help ease the pressure for sure'' and also eases pressure on the big chains, he says.

Meat at the Beach Whangamata owners Steve Hall and Janene Braithwaite have only been in their shop for three months.

''This is not a relief for us at this stage because business may still be slow. Many people may choose to stay home to protect themselves. While the public is still being actively encouraged to stay home, we feel that lots of people in our community may choose to still do this.

''We are still going to offer our contactless free delivery for those that want it. We need to ensure our business stays afloat by catering to everyone's needs.''

Janene says level 4 has been ''make or break'' for some small local business owners.

''It's important to be allowed to be open especially in small towns like Whangamata, under the same guidelines as the supermarkets.''

Waihi Beach Butchery owner Nathan Bjerring says they were able to deliver during level 4 but it was ''full-on'' for himself and his wife — who have four children.

''It's very much a relief to not have the pressure of delivering 50 deliveries a day. We're happy to move to level 3 but still don't think the small essential businesses should have to shut their doors — very unfair.''

Retail Meat New Zealand had implored the Government to change their stance to give retailers a chance of survival.