Heavier-than-normal traffic is expected during the Aims Games in Tauranga.

With more than 24,000 visitors expected to the city this week, Tauranga City Council and the Aims organising committee have been preparing for the biggest Zespri Aims Games yet.

Many people will be travelling to the main sports venues during this week, particularly in Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa, so motorists are advised to plan ahead, the council says.

To help athletes and supporters get to their games, a dedicated free bus service will run on a loop between Mount Hot Pools and Gordon Spratt Reserve, courtesy of Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Tauranga City Council.

The specially branded Zespri Aims Games buses will stop every 30 minutes at the main venues, and they are also available for members of the public to travel on.

Buses also helped transport athletes to the two sold-out opening ceremonies on Sunday. These buses proved extremely popular and were fully subscribed by Thursday morning, the council said.